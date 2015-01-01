Professional-Grade Mind Map Software ConceptDraw MINDMAP, a leading mind map product, includes a comprehensive set of capabilities for designing and building timesaving mind maps. Create mind maps that intuitively illustrate your thought process. Organize ideas and data with a comprehensive productivity tool that is flexible and easy-to-use. Generate a great assortment of document styles and formats. Make live presentations from mind maps and then export them to MS PowerPoint or Web pages. Perfect for brainstorming, project planning, meeting management, note taking, and much more.

Brainstorm Ideas All teams involved in idea generation need the organizational capability found in Brainstorm mode. ConceptDraw MINDMAP software provides a one-click brainstorm mode. A built-in timer keeps the team’s brainstorming session on track. When the brainstorming session is finished the resulting mind map is a great way to discuss, edit, develop, remove, and organize ideas.

Mind Map Presentation ConceptDraw MINDMAP provides a set of tools to quickly create a slideshow. Using ConceptDraw MINDMAP editing tools there is no faster way to build a presentation. Intuitive features allow for the selection of mind map areas that are to be included in each slide. Then drag-and-drop views to sequence slides. When slide sequencing is completed it is then easy to quickly transition to presentation preview mode. The resulting slide presentation can be exported to MS PowerPoint to share with the team or the world.

Data Exchange ConceptDraw MINDMAP breaks boundaries in mind mapping data exchange for project managers and mind mappers. ConceptDraw MINDMAP offers the ability to exchange data with Microsoft Project, Microsoft Office, ConceptDraw PROJECT, MindManager, XMind, and FreeMind. ConceptDraw MINDMAP also provides the ability of diagram export to ConceptDraw PRO file format.



ConceptDraw Office Integration ConceptDraw MINDMAP can identify and structures ideas; as well as generate final documents and presentations. Open a mind map in ConceptDraw PROJECT to assign tasks and report completeness of multiple projects. Use ConceptDraw PRO to build technical schemes and diagrams for documentation; as well as create status dashboards. The ConceptDraw Office products provide a set of tools that support any professional activity. Choose the proper tools for your business to get the best results. Your data easily integrates with the other ConceptDraw Office 4 applications because of our innovative INGYRE4 technology.

Graphics With ConceptDraw MINDMAP it easy to incorporate graphic images into your maps, making maps even more impactful. There is nothing easier than adding images to a mind map using the tool’s graphics panel. Images can add a blend of creativity and functionality; and provide your map a distinctive look. You can add images to any part of the map.

Hypernotes Extend any mind map topic by using Hypernote. Hypernote is the blend of a note with multiple hyperlinks. Maps with hypernotes can easily support an impressive amount of knowledge in a single map. Everything is at your fingertips.

Attachments A mind map can be turned into an electronic file cabinet by adding attachments in any file format. Keeping all information for a project or process one click away makes embedded files a productivity booster.